GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District has approved plans to sell its former headquarters and maintenance yard, moving one step closer to what could become one of the Treasure Valley's biggest redevelopment opportunities.

The more than 19-acre riverfront property, located at Adams and 37th streets in Garden City, has served as ACHD's home since the 1970s. The agency moved its office headquarters to West Boise in 2025.

WATCH | ACHD moves closer to selling 19-acre Garden City riverfront property

ACHD moves closer to selling 19-acre Garden City riverfront property

If the site goes to auction, ACHD says it will only consider bids of at least $34.5 million. Neighboring property owners have the first opportunity to purchase the land. If no offers are received by Oct. 23, the property will move to a sealed-bid auction.

Garden City leaders have been planning ahead for the site's future through a Special Area Plan, which will help guide what could eventually be built on the riverfront property once it is sold.

RELATED | Garden City leaders plan ahead for large riverfront redevelopment opportunity

City leaders envision a multi-use development similar to the nearby Boardwalk apartments and restaurants along the Greenbelt.

ACHD says money from the sale would help offset the cost of its new headquarters and broader facilities plan. ACHD plans to move its maintenance yard near Federal Way in summer 2027.

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