“A long time coming”: New Chinden crossing improves West Bench connectivity

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — After weeks of weather-related delays, a new pedestrian crossing at 43rd Street and Chinden Boulevard is now operational, providing West Bench neighbors with a safer way to reach the Boise River Greenbelt.

The Ada County Highway District activated the pedestrian hybrid beacon Thursday night after delays caused by rain and poor air quality.

WATCH | After weeks of delays, new 43rd St crossing is now operational on Chinden

After weeks of delays, new 43rd St crossing is now operational on Chinden Blvd

“It took many years of coordination with local partnering agencies, all the outreach to the public, and it’s exciting to see it finally open," said ACHD Senior Project Manager Tawnya Converse.

For West Bench neighbor Rochelle Schaetten, the new crossing is a safety improvement she has been waiting years to see.

Schaetten said she was biking toward the Greenbelt about a decade ago when she was involved in a frightening incident near the Curtis Road and Chinden Boulevard intersection.

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She said she saw a taxi approaching and believed she was on course for a collision. Schaetten swerved toward the curb and crashed.

“I had a nasty road rash on my elbow and tore my knee open and ended up in the ER with stitches,” Schaetten said.

After the crash, Schaetten said she stopped using the Curtis and Chinden intersection while biking to the Greenbelt. Instead, she began using 43rd Street to cross Chinden, even though there was no protected pedestrian crossing.

Now, she says she plans to be among the first people to use the new signal.

“Absolutely. I’ll be one of the first people,” Schaetten said.

ACHD said the crossing was designed to provide a safer connection between the West Bench and the Greenbelt.

“It was the need to get people from one place to another, from the Bench to the Greenbelt safely,” Converse said.

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The project was delayed after rain postponed road work and restriping. Poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke earlier this week created another short delay before crews were able to activate the signal Thursday night.

Schaetten said the crossing will benefit more than cyclists.

“We heard from residents in the West Bench that a safer access to the Greenbelt was needed, so that not only bicyclists like myself, but families with children could get access to and from the Greenbelt in a safer way,” Schaetten said. “So this route allows that.”

Garden City Police are reminding drivers to stay alert and obey the new signal. Pedestrians and cyclists are encouraged to use the crossing buttons and wait until the signal stops traffic before entering the roadway.