Cottonwood causing sniffles? Experts say it's not the fluff

It's that time of year when cottonwood fluff begins to scatter across the Treasure Valley, covering large portions of the greenbelt. Many believe the fluff causes allergies as well, but experts say otherwise.

The fluff you see floating around is actually the seedpod, which doesn't carry any pollen inside. People can be allergic to cottonwood pollen, but that usually releases when cottonwood trees bloom in early April.

Neighbors who struggle with sniffles this time of year are actually allergic to grass pollen.

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"They’re blaming something that's innocent, but it doesn't mean they are not miserable. It's just usually grass pollen that's causing their misery,” said Dr. Bill Palmer, physician at Boise Asthma and Allergy Clinic. “The stuff that people see floating around this time of year here in June is the seed pod, and that is not the allergenic part of cottonwood."

Many neighbors who live near the greenbelt deal with the nuisance every year, including trying to keep it out of their yard and garage.

“Last year it seemed to be pretty intense in that fact that it almost covers my yard like snow,” said Adam Collins, Garden City neighbor.

Another problem, Collison says, is HVAC systems getting clogged. “For friends that I have that live along the river, oh that's a very huge problem that they deal with.”

So if you are sneezing during your evening walks on the greenbelt, the white fluff scattered around isn't causing your allergies.

Boise Asthma and Allergy does skin tests that give accurate readings on what people are allergic to. They also provide allergy shots that can help beyond your over-the-counter measures used to stop your sniffles.