GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Crossing Chinden Boulevard at 43rd Street in Garden City can feel difficult for pedestrians, especially families and children who live and attend school nearby. Ada County Highway District officials say a new crossing signal is expected to improve safety at the busy intersection later this year.

The intersection sits along a heavily traveled stretch of Chinden Boulevard near homes, schools and the Boys and Girls Club, with children and cyclists frequently crossing between neighborhoods.

ACHD says the location has been identified as a priority due to the number of people who rely on the corridor each day.

WATCH: A risky Chinden crossing is finally getting a safety upgrade

Safety upgrade planned for busy Chinden crossing in Garden City

“We’ve done quite a bit of outreach to the community and got their feedback. And people are really excited about seeing this be constructed,” said Tawnya Converse, a senior project manager with ACHD.

When Idaho News 6 first reported on the proposed improvements in 2024, Paul Johnson – a teacher at Future Public School and a father who bikes with his children around Garden City – said the need for a safer crossing was clear.

“There are so many kids who come to this section of Garden City. There are two schools here, there's the Boys and Girls Club and there are so many kids that live adjacent to Chinden,” Johnson said.

ACHD officials say concerns raised by families and community members helped push the project forward.

Construction is expected to begin later this spring on a pedestrian hybrid beacon, or PHB – a type of signal designed to stop traffic and provide a protected crossing for pedestrians and cyclists.

“We’re going to be putting in a pedestrian hybrid beacon, which is a PHB, which will allow safe travel for our pedestrians and bicyclists across this busy intersection,” Converse said.

ACHD says construction is expected to start at the end of March and wrap up around July. The roadway will remain open during construction, though drivers should expect lane restrictions and possible delays.