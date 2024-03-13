Crossing enhancement proposed for Chinden Boulevard

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Ada County Highway District (ACHD) proposes an enhanced crossing at Chinden Boulevard and E. 43rd Street. The plan would add lights, medians, and pathways to the Garden City road.



The proposal is still in the public comment period.

The project goal is to connect the west Boise Bench area to the Greenbelt.

The proposed crossing is federally funded and the current planned construction year for the crossing is 2025.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"It will make it much more safe for so many kids and families," said Paul Johnson, a teacher at Future Public School.

Paul Johnson is a teacher at Future Public School and a father who bikes with his kids around Garden City.

"I've been taking them on their little connect bikes, bike seats since they were really little and we bike to work, we bike to get groceries," said Johnson.

A new proposal from ACHD hopes to make things safer for bikers accessing certain sections of the city, something the local teacher appreciates.

"There are so many kids who come to this section of Garden City. There are two schools here, there's the Boys and Girls Club and there are so many kids that live adjacent to Chinden," said Johnson.

The potential upgrades would add lights, medians, and pathways for anyone crossing the major roadway at Chinden Boulevard and East 43rd Street, an addition the Boys and Girls Club is excited to see.

"We feel access is really an important part and element of the project we also feel safety is our number one priority, so we trust that the local transportation jurisdictions have conducted the necessary research and studies to make sure that it's a safe crossing," said Joey Schueler, grants and resource development coordinator for the Boys & Girls Club.

ACHD also hopes the increased safety for foot and cycling traffic will bring more visitors to Garden City.

"Anytime you increase mobility, you're going to have a more active robust area," Rachel Speer, senior project manager at ACHD.