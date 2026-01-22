'A destination park': An inside look at the massive park taking shape at Expo Idaho

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — A massive 42+ acre destination park is under construction at Ada County’s Expo Idaho — promising to become a new gem along the Boise River Greenbelt.

“There’s not gonna be anything like it in the Northwest, period,” Ada County Project Manager Josh Brown said.

The park will be jam-packed with features and different areas all connected via paths with access to the Greenbelt.

“This will be the destination spot, the bookends to the Greenbelt. Ada County has, on the far end of the other side, Barber Park. So we’ll have the bookends on both sides,” Brown said.

Separate from the nearby soccer stadium project, the multi-purpose park will feature a large skate park, plus, thanks to requests from the community, a roller derby track.

“So it’s gonna be skateboards and rollerskates?” reporter Brady Caskey asked.

“Yeah! So skateboards, BMX, bikes, skates, roller derby, and behind us there’s a whole 'nother 1.4 acres of skate park,” Brown said.

Even the bathrooms were designed with skaters in mind.

“It’s like nothing you’ve seen in Boise, everybody that looks at this, they’re like, what am I looking at? Yeah, it’s just a bathroom, but it’s skateable,” Brown said.

“A skateable bathroom?!” Caskey asked.

“Yeah, so along the edges of the concrete, we put the metal band,” Brown said.

Further down the Greenbelt, wetland restoration will bring water and wildlife back to the area.

“We found images from the ’50s where the river used to flow through here,” Brown said. “What we’re doing is we’re re-creating what was in the Boise River right here... From what you see here, all the way through the 19 acres of wetland will be a large willow grove.”

While much of the park site is currently bare dirt, a few legacy trees remain, with plans to plant 1,000 more.

“Wetlands and a skate park and a soccer field?!” one Greenbelt user asked.

“Yeah, and you just said two of the five features. There’s the big ridgelines and the playground," Brown said. "We’re going to have a world-class destination playground park.”

The playground will have rock walls, tactile learning games, a massive play structure, plus a big perk for parents...

“This will be the largest swing set west of the Mississippi River,” Brown added.

No taxpayer money was used to build The Park at Expo Idaho. If construction stays on schedule, the grand opening is planned for early October of 2026.