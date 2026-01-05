Greenbelt section near Expo Idaho reopens to the public, construction ongoing

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — A popular stretch of the Boise River Greenbelt Pathway is back open after being closed for months as crews began work on two major construction projects in the area: the Park at Expo Idaho and the Athletic Club Boise Stadium.

While work is still far from complete on those projects, the pathway between Riverside RV Park and Plantation Island in Garden City is now open to the public, with 6-foot-high fencing on both sides to prevent Greenbelt users from encroaching on the construction sites.

Ada County

Ada County officials say the new concrete pathway and upgraded bridge are now safer and smoother. When construction at Expo Idaho finishes, pedestrians and cyclists will be able to commute easily to Athletic Club Boise games or enjoy the improved landscapes and facilities in and around the Park at Expo Idaho.

"The newly reopened pathway will take cyclists, walkers, runners, and nature lovers through one of the most vibrant parts of the new park and across a new bridge, with views of the Athletic Club Boise Stadium at Expo Idaho, the two new pavilions, and the all-wheel sports garden area." - Elizabeth C. Duncan, Ada County Communications Manager





The existing detour that takes users around Expo Idaho via Fairpark Lane and Alworth Street will remain open for those who opt to stay on the south side of the river.

Construction on the Park at Expo Idaho and the Athletic Club Boise Stadium is expected to be complete by spring.

