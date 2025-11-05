Boise voters approve $11 million parks levy for open spaces and wildfire restoration

BOISE, Idaho — Boise voters have approved a new $11 million levy to fund parks, open space, clean water initiatives, and wildfire restoration projects.

80.7% of voters said yes to the initiative in Tuesday’s election. The new levy will provide funding over the next two years for acquiring new public land, improving recreational areas, and supporting environmental restoration efforts.

Property owners will pay $9.89/100,000 of taxable assessed value per year to fund the levy. For the average Boise homeowner, that works out to about $40 annually.

City officials say the funding will help protect water quality, expand access to natural areas, and improve resilience against wildfires.

The funds will be collected during the 2026 and 2027 fiscal years.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.