Valley Fire starts overnight along Hwy 21

BOISE, Idaho — A new wildfire started near Boise overnight. Crews responding this morning to the Valley Fire along Highway 21 near Highland Valley Summit.

NWS Boise asks that drivers avoid the area while crews work to contain it. We are tracking this fire and will have updates for you here as we learn more

