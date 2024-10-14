Idaho Power equipment involved in igniting Valley Fire in Boise foothills

BOISE, IDAHO — A report from the Idaho Department of Lands concludes that Idaho Power equipment was involved in igniting the Valley Fire, which has been burning in the Boise Foothills since October 4.

According to Idaho Power, the report states a crossarm on an Idaho Power pole broke, likely causing an energized wire to contact the ground. Idaho Power says it inspected the line and crossbar three times this year, and no issues were noted.

In the report, the Idaho Department of Lands writes the crossarm and support brace "had an unknown failure."

Idaho Power says the report from the Idaho Department of Lands did not find any evidence of rot, bug infestations or any other visible alterations to the cross arm.

In a press release, the power company adding, "Idaho Power acknowledges the conclusions of the Idaho Department of Lands report and remains committed to safely providing reliable, affordable energy to its customers. The company is grateful for the first responders who worked to quickly contain the Valley Fire and the patience of the customers who were impacted by the fire."

