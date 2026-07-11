Claremont Fire evacuations reinstated as spot fire threatens containment

FOOTHILLS, Idaho — Some areas near the Claremont Fire have had evacuation orders reinstated at Level 2 "Get Set," the Boise County Sheriff's Office announced.

The reinstatement comes as crews work to contain a spot fire that could threaten containment lines, officials say.

The affected areas include zones RC-01, RC-02, RC-03, RC-04, and RC-06. To find your evacuation zone, click here.

Boise County website

Investigators are still working to determine what sparked the fire and are asking the public for tips.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | How did the Claremont Fire start? Investigators seek tips after 6,500 acres burn in the Foothills

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