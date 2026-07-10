How did the Claremont Fire start? Investigators seek tips after 6,500 acres burn in the Foothills

FOOTHILLS, Idaho — Ada County Sheriff’s Office detectives and Boise Fire Department investigators are asking for the public’s help as they work to determine what caused the Claremont Fire, which has burned more than 6,500 acres in Boise's Foothills.

Investigators are asking anyone who was recreating near the Military Reserve Connection Trail, Crestline Trail or Kestrel Trail on Monday, July 6, between noon and 2 p.m. to report any unusual activity, including suspicious vehicles or people.

READ MORE | Firefighters continue to hold the line on the ridge above Claremont Fire

Officials are also asking homeowners near N. Claremont Drive, N. Mountain Cove Road and E. Reserve Street to review security camera footage from July 6 before and after the fire started.

Investigators said they are looking for anything unusual that could help determine how the fire began.

As of Friday, the Claremont Fire is 23% contained. More than 200 firefighters and support personnel are assigned to the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ada County non-emergency dispatch at (208) 377-6790 and reference report ACS26-6055.