EMMETT, Idaho — Jax Banuelos, the heart and soul of the Emmett High School football team, is facing one of his toughest challenges yet. The quarterback who's known for his skill on the field and his spirit in the community is now navigating a different path after sustaining a serious injury.

A few weeks ago, at a football camp, Banuelos suffered multiple breaks and tears in his right leg that required immediate medical attention.

"You work really hard all year 'round and you're like really ready and excited to prove something and then it just kind of gets taken away from you," Banuelos said.

See how this quarterback is moving forward with resilience and community strength

Emmett quarterback turns season-ending injury into leadership opportunity

"I've been doing this for 25 years, and that's the worst leg injury I've ever seen," said Coach Rich Hargitt.

When the injury occurred, Banuelos was rushed to the hospital, where he immediately underwent two surgeries. Team mom Brandi Davis stepped in to provide crucial support while his parents were still on their way.

"I asked if she could stay with me, and she said 100%," Banuelos said.

His mother, Amy Delmore, expressed deep gratitude for Davis's help during those critical moments.

"As a mom, you hope that there's another mom out there that will care for your child the way you would if you can't be there, and she was just an angel," Delmore said.

Following the initial procedures, Banuelos and his parents, Amy Delmore Banuelos and Raul Banuelos, traveled to Utah for yet another surgery. Throughout this ordeal, his mother has witnessed remarkable strength in her son.

"In the hospital, he said, 'Mom, God has a plan for me, and I don't know. I didn't know this was in the plan, but I'm in his hands, mom, and he's gonna take care of me, and I'm gonna do something even greater,'" Delmore said.

Despite being in a wheelchair, Banuelos didn't let his injury stop him from participating in the Gem County Fair. With assistance from his teammates and younger brother, Nolyn Baneulos, he was still able to show his 4H goat.

"I love my brother. He's always been very supportive of everything I do," Banuelos said.

Banuelos and his mother both mentioned how grateful they were to Emmett High School's varsity football coach, Rich Hargitt, who spoke about Banuelos.

"You can't change the fact that he doesn't have a functional ankle right now, but it doesn't change the fact that, emotionally, he's still one of the leaders of this team," said Hargitt.

The Banuelos family also mentioned how grateful they were for teammates Nessen Korrell and Lucas Alvarado, who helped show and push Jax around for 4H at the Gem County Fair.

The injury has temporarily sidelined his dreams of playing D1 college football, but Banuelos is focusing on other ways to contribute to his team.

"Just because I can't become a better player this year, doesn't mean I can't become a better teammate, leader, and all those sorts of different things," Banuelos said.

Banuelos will remain an active leader on the team this season, serving as the de facto quarterback coach. The Emmett High School football team's first home game is on August 29.