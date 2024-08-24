Emmett High showcases new football field in season-opening victory

EMMETT, IDAHO — Emmett High School held their season opener at home on Friday showcasing the brand new turf football field.



The new football field made its debut for Emmett's season opener Friday night.

Many fans were excited to be able to watch the Huskies play once more.

The Huskies beat Canyon Ridge 34-6.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

High school football is back, and fans in Emmett are extremely excited. Especially with a new turf field. I'm your Emmett neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston and I took a trip out to Emmett for their first home game of the season.

The old stadium lights are back on as Huskie football fans filled the bleachers at Emmett High School Friday night.

"I've got a senior and we are just so excited football is back! Woo," exclaimed a parent.

Another parent in the stands said, "I'm super excited, super nervous. The coaches have worked so hard and so have the players and we are just so excited for the season to start on the new field."

That was the highlight of the evening as the Freshmen, JV, and Varsity teams all broke in the new turf.

"Oh yeah. I've been counting down the days," said one freshman player.

The center for the JV team explained, "The turf field feels so much nicer. It's new. It's really a big thing here for Emmett. Less of a chance of rolling your ankle. It's smooth and flat."

"Our field personally I love how the bouncy part makes it more floaty and easy to get everywhere," said another frosh player.

Another parent chimed in, "It's exciting to see the smiles on the kid's faces, now that they are back playing. A lot of them have practiced the whole summer."

"It's about time they hit someone else other than their teammates, so it's exciting. we are going to get a great crowd out tonight," said another leaning on the fence.

"We are so excited to be here tonight to support our huskies and military and first responders," shouted one fan in the student section.

Speaking with several fans, just like me they are very excited that football is back in season and they can't wait to show off what their new field looks like to other opponents during the year.

