Emmett families explore education beyond traditional classrooms

While most Emmett students prepare to return to school next week, some families are embracing education without a single classroom. From homeschooling adventures to online learning options, Gem County families are finding alternative paths to education that work for their unique situations.

"Every time we go somewhere, I get super excited!" said Kayden Slater, a homeschooled student.

Kaylee Slater homeschools her sons, Kayden and Kolby. The family lives in Rock Creek, Montana, but without a strict school structure, they have the freedom to explore education wherever their travels take them, including right here in Emmett.

"I like the waterfall. The waterfall is big. I thought I needed to bring my kayak and go down it," said Kayden Slater.

The Slater family's first stop on their 9-week-long adventure in Gem County was Wild Rose Park, where they enjoyed the Black Canyon Dam.

For Kaylee, the decision to homeschool came after realizing traditional schooling wasn't the right fit for her boys.

"Not everyone has this opportunity, and I'm glad I took it," Kaylee Slater said.

In her previous job managing a logging company, Kaylee rarely saw her children. They were primarily raised at daycare, and once Kayden reached kindergarten, she realized she barely knew her children.

When a job opportunity with Price Contracting allowed the family to travel for work, it opened the door to homeschooling. The family has embraced hands-on learning throughout their travels.

What makes Emmett special for the Slaters is how the community embraced their educational journey. After posting to Facebook asking for local learning opportunities, businesses and residents stepped up to create a rich, community-based curriculum.

At K&S Hydraulic Shop, the boys watched owner Brandy make hydraulic hoses. They enjoyed ice cream at Valley Pump and Equipment while learning about water truck fittings. NAPA Auto Parts employees took time to explain concepts to the children in educational ways.

The boys' adventures continued with a tour at 2nd Fork Ranch led by owner Donny, a worm farm class at Big O's Worm Farm, and a visit to Grandma Jo's Plaza Farm Store, where they met Grandma Jo herself.

Their explorations extended beyond businesses. While camping at Sage Hen Reservoir, a resident named Max, who had seen their Facebook post, invited the boys to see a bear his dogs had treed— an unexpected wildlife education opportunity.

Even government employees contributed to their learning experience, with Boise National Forest personnel and Idaho State Troopers taking time to talk with the boys and give them stickers.

The boys receive monthly educational box sets through their homeschool program. Kayden's most recent one focused on bugs, which he applied to his explorations in Gem County.

Coming from tiny Rock Creek, Montana, the Slaters found Emmett to be much larger but incredibly welcoming.

"Emmett would be their #1 spot" if they were to move to Idaho, Kaylee noted. The community's warm hospitality made her feel confident in her first year of homeschooling.

Kaylee has also noticed her children thriving with hands-on experiences and maturing faster since switching to homeschooling. The lifestyle has significantly reduced screen time, with the boys only watching educational videos from sources like ABC Mouse or National Geographic during travel.

While the Slater boys are visiting from out of state, homeschooling is also an option for all families in Gem County. The Emmett School District offers online options through Virtual Prep Academy.

"Our goal behind that program is just to offer flexibility for our families," said Richard Winegar, Director of Online Learning.

This is the first year the district is partnering with Overture Learning - another option that allows parents to homeschool with guidance.

"School choice" legislation, signed into law earlier this year, offers families access to funds for private education, but students must progress at public school standards.

"They do have to take the I-SAT testing and IRA testing that are required of all public students so that we can measure their progress and academics in school," Winegar said.

While the number of homeschool students throughout the Treasure Valley is hard to track, Overtures has roughly 2,000 students enrolled, around 80 of them from Gem County.

When asked if he hopes to return to Emmett one day, Kayden enthusiastically responded, "Yes, yes! Definitely! I'm in the best town ever!"