EMMETT, Idaho — School choice is a big conversation for families nowadays, and this upcoming school year, the Emmett School District is launching an online education option that anyone in the state can enroll in, the Virtual Prep Academy of Idaho.

Watch to learn more about Virtual Prep Academy of Idaho:

Emmett School District to launch new online option to expand education choice

Since school shutdowns during COVID, many Idaho school districts started offering students online learning opportunities. And now, the Emmett School District is jumping on board with the Virtual Prep Academy of Idaho.

"Instead of limiting options, this academy actually increases the amount of options available to students and families," said Emmett School District PIO Amanda Weers.

Weers says they will be offering hundreds of classes, including some CTE courses like HVAC, plumbing, and cosmetology.

Neighborhood Reporter Alexander Huddleston talked to an Emmett mom who has three kids enrolled online for the next school year. She says her kids enjoy the school setting but can't get that same experience in the typical homeschool format. Her students can't wait for classes to start on August 18th. On top of the wide course variety, this academy is free to enroll and serves every grade level across the state.

Director of online learning, Richard Winegar, explained, "For K-5, we will be using Edmentum, a very high-quality online curriculum, very interactive. At the secondary level, we will be using EdOptions along with IDLA and BYU online courses."

Students enrolled in the program will also receive $750 per semester in a learning account to use for field trips, music lessons, or any other extracurricular activities that aren't usually offered online.

The district says enrollment for the free platform is still open for the upcoming school year.

