Winter Garden aGlow opens this week with more than 850,000 lights

BOISE, Idaho — With the holiday season beginning, the Idaho Botanical Garden is preparing to switch on one of its biggest annual traditions. Winter Garden aGlow opens this week, featuring more than 850,000 lights spread across 33 acres.

The event, now in its 29th year, is considered one of the garden’s largest fundraisers.

“We're a nonprofit organization, and so this event for us is one of our largest fundraisers of the year,” said Erin Anderson, executive director of the Idaho Botanical Garden.

Winter Garden aGlow transforms the outdoor space with lights woven through trees, pathways and large-scale installations. Anderson said the experience is designed to connect visitors with nature during the colder months.

“Some of the special things that we have here and we offer is an opportunity to see lights in nature. It's a really wonderful time to be able to connect with the trees and shrubs and the beauty of them in the winter and in the fall,” Anderson said.

The event will also feature returning favorites, including the train display, hot cocoa and cookies, along with new elements.

“Every year we try to change it up a little bit at the Botanical Garden just to make sure that everyone's experience is different from year to year,” Anderson said.

According to Anderson, preparations begin months in advance.

“It really does take a village here at the Idaho Botanical Garden to make sure that our Winter Garden of Glow event is really special," she said. "We start our lights hanging on September 1st, and we don't stop until the day that we open.”

Parking will look different this year due to an ongoing expansion project on the property.

“You'll be parking in many of the same parking areas that you have in the past here within the old penitentiary district… and there will also be ADA drop-offs and pickups available right close to the entrance,” Anderson said.

She added that the event has become a tradition for many families in the Treasure Valley.

“You get to get out of your vehicle, take a breath, spend time with family, build tradition, and spend time in nature,” Anderson said.

Winter Garden aGlow runs from the day after Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day. Tickets are sold in timed entry slots and must be purchased online in advance.