Botanical garden announces expansion with permanent home for farmers market

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Botanical Garden is undergoing its first major transformation in four decades, with plans to add 10 acres of community space, including a permanent home for the Boise Farmers Market.

Phase one of the expansion project is already underway, featuring expanded parking, a horticulture therapy garden, an event lawn, and a brand-new arboretum. The initial phase is funded entirely by donations.

"We heard loud and clear that we want more outdoor space and green space— specifically to help facilitate mental health and positive mental health here," said Erin Anderson, Idaho Botanical Garden executive director.

Anderson said with the explosive growth in the Treasure Valley, the community needs additional green space.

Future phases, with additional funding, will include a 22,000-square-foot event center with a café, retail space, and rooms for educational programs.

The partnership with the Boise Farmers Market creates a perfect fit for both organizations, according to Amber Beierle, Boise Farmers Market executive director.

"We're all part of creating a greater sense of place, and this area used to be farmland,” Beierle said. “They raised the hogs and different things here, so it's really just returning back to what was here for over 100 years."

Beierle said farmers, vendors, and ranchers are embracing the partnership.

"They really embraced what this partnership could be and really started to explore,” Beierle said. “Anything that is a challenge, we're addressing, but a lot of the good things are met by just moving here and creating our home here."

The farmers market hopes to debut at the botanical garden starting in November 2026. Until then, visitors can find the market every Saturday at its current location on Shoreline Drive.

"We just know it's time to have a permanent home and really take in our roots," Beierle said.

