BOISE, Idaho — In a state known for its wildlife, protecting the places birds call home is becoming increasingly challenging as growth reshapes the Treasure Valley. The Golden Eagle Audubon Society says rapid development is putting pressure on natural habitat along the Boise River – and community funding has been critical to restoring it.

“The Treasure Valley is growing substantially and has been for a couple decades now. So their loss of habitat is the biggest threat to birds right now and other wildlife as well,” said Cynthia Wallace, executive director of the Golden Eagle Audubon Society.

WATCH | Local conservation group works to protect wildlife habitats in Boise—

How levy dollars helped revitalize bird habitat along the Boise River

One of the organization’s greatest recent efforts, the Boise River Rewild Project, restored more than 40 acres of habitat near Barber Park. Wallace said the project was funded through a previous Boise open-space levy.

“This, our Boise River Rewild Project, was made possible because of the Boise Levy Grant. So in 2021, we applied for levy funds and received those funds, and it turned out to be $48,000,” Wallace said.

The restoration work did not use money from the new open-space levy approved by voters in November. The earlier levy financed tools, native plants, and other materials needed to rebuild damaged habitat and support long-term stewardship.

“Good plants means good bugs, means good birds,” said volunteer John Matthews.

Matthews joined the organization after retiring from his career in IT and now helps lead habitat improvement efforts along the river.

“We've built an incredible network of volunteers that really know quite a bit about native plants and stewardship and planting and habitats,” Matthews said.

“We as man have come in and we've impacted our environments. But at the same point, we can give back and try to create some of the balance a little bit,” he said.

Matthews described the experience as transformative.

“It really is my second career. It doesn't pay as well, but it's a lot more rewarding,” he said.

With a new levy now approved, Wallace said future projects may qualify for funding, though no allocations have yet been made.

“So the more people that get out and vote yes for this levy, the more possibilities we have as a community to have more of these spaces for us all,” Wallace said.