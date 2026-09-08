Boise unions mark Labor Day with 46th annual picnic honoring workers past and present

The Boise Central Trades and Labor Council, which represents unions across nine southwestern Idaho counties, hosted its 46th annual Labor Day picnic at Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park.

The event brought together union members, community members, and candidates running for office.

WATCH | Boise unions honor workers at 46th annual Labor Day picnic—

Boise unions honor workers at 46th annual Labor Day picnic

Leland Heinbach, president of the Boise Central Trades and Labor Council, said the contributions of workers are at the heart of the holiday.

"Without workers, we really don't have much. There's no farms, nobody's picking the foods, nobody's processing foods, nobody's building buildings. Workers build everything in America."

Labor Day grew out of the labor movement of the late 1800s, recognizing the contributions American workers have made to the country, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Tabitha Miller, president of the Boise Education Association, said the day is a reminder of the sacrifices made by workers in previous generations.

"It's really important that we recognize the sacrifice that the workers who came before us gave so that we can have an eight-hour workday, we can have overtime protections, we can be free from being in unduly dangerous working environments."

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For Miller, the gathering was also a chance to reflect on the power of union membership.

"It's very powerful to have that sense that we are one and that our collective action can bring about real change."

Carpenters Union member Michael Saldana said his father encouraged him to join a union, and he believes it has provided him with better pay and protections.

"From a young age, he was preaching to join a union no matter what you do, whatever, whatever it is, be in a union."

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The event also included raffles, with proceeds going toward either the council's political action fund or a planned memorial at Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park honoring Idahoans who died on the job.

Those who want to support the workers' memorial can reach out to the Boise Central Trades and Labor Council.

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