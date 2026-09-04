Labor Day Weekend is your last chance to Float the Boise

BOISE, Idaho — While summer is winding down, you still have time this holiday weekend to Float the Boise.

Your final chance for the season is Labor Day (Monday, September 7).

The float runs six miles from Barber to Ann Morrison Park.

Officials say to give yourself anywhere from 2-3 hours to float as river flows are currently under 750 cubic feet per second.

It's estimated more than 150,000 people have floated this summer.

Visitors can take a free shuttle between parks, and bring their own equipment or rent.

Barber Park offers $7 parking.

Ann Morrison Park is closed for parking on Friday, September 4, due to the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Nite Glow Spectacular event.

The last shuttle leaving there that day will be 7:30pm.

For more information, click here.