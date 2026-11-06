What's next for Eagle's former Costco site? Quarry Village gets an extension

EAGLE, Idaho — A proposed Costco near Highway 55 and Hill Road is no longer moving forward, and Eagle City leaders have now approved an extension that keeps another development option alive on the same property.

The Eagle City Council approved a three-year extension for the Quarry Village development agreement in October, giving the property owner additional time to pursue the mixed-use project after Costco formally withdrew its application.

RELATED | Costco pulls plug on plans for store on Hill Road in Eagle

According to Eagle Planning and Zoning Administrator Daniel Miller, Costco notified the city of its decision in October.

"On October 16th, Costco did email me here at the city and let me know that they did formally withdraw their application."

WATCH | Quarry Village gets an extension

Costco Is Out. Here's What's Next for the 27-Acre Eagle Property

Idaho News 6 has been following the proposed Costco development since last year as residents debated the future of the 27-acre property near Highway 55 and Hill Road.

RELATED | Eagle residents voice mixed reactions to Costco development proposal

With Costco no longer under consideration, attention is shifting back to Quarry Village, which was originally approved by the city in 2021.

Miller said the project includes a mix of uses.

"The project itself is a mixed-use development consisting of a mix of commercial, office, retail, open space, some multi-family and/or condominium... living space as well."

The development agreement extension approved by the city council does not authorize immediate construction. Instead, it preserves the project's existing entitlements while the property owner continues evaluating development options and completing additional requirements.

"The applicant came back forward after having the land under contract with Costco for quite a while, looking to extend their original entitlements."

RELATED | Eagle Costco application near Highway 55 and Hill Road has not been pulled

The approved development agreement also includes changes from the original version. Miller said building heights were reduced from 60 feet to 50 feet, and additional language was added addressing the placement and height of a potential parking structure near Hill Road.

The agreement still allows for residential development as part of the project. Miller said the approved plan includes a mix of uses and could potentially include multifamily housing, senior living, condominiums, or residential units incorporated into mixed-use buildings with retail and office space.

Before any development can move forward, Miller said the applicant must continue working through traffic-related evaluations with local agencies.

During the council hearing, Miller said the applicant indicated they were conducting preliminary studies and working with a consultant to evaluate transportation impacts before returning to the city.

Some neighbors are already considering what future development on the property could mean.

Eagle neighbor Dan Thompson said he was disappointed Costco decided not to move forward with the project.

"Oh, I'm disappointed that the Costco chose not to build there. We do quite a bit of shopping at Costco, and the nearest one is, you know, Ten Mile and Chinden, and it's a difficult drive to get there. This would have been much more convenient for us."

RELATED | Neighbors near Eagle's proposed Costco site say traffic, safety, and quality of life are at stake

Thompson said he is familiar with the site and worked on an earlier traffic study associated with the property during his career as a traffic engineer.

Based on that experience, he believes any future project will need to carefully address transportation impacts.

"They're not gonna get a big development in there. I don't think they can physically do it, but they would have to mitigate their impacts from the traffic they generate."

Thompson also pointed to intersection improvements he would like to see regardless of what is eventually built on the property.

"I do know their ACHD would like a roundabout at the hill and Horseshoe Bend, and I would love that no matter what goes in there."

RELATED | 'I don't feel safe': Eagle neighbors raise concerns about crossing Horseshoe Bend Road

While opinions differ on what should ultimately occupy the site, Thompson said he believes development is inevitable given the property's location and ownership.

"Yeah, I mean, if they don't want something there, they have to buy it, you know, that's their property, and we're in a property rights area, so they do have a right to develop it, and you know, that's kind of what happens, and it is right here next to, you know, already developed area, so it's not like it's farmland, so they should be able to go ahead and develop it."