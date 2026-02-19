EAGLE, Idaho — The second suspect charged in an Eagle Foothills kidnapping case officially pleaded guilty at the Ada County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon.

WATCH: Devin Larson pleads guilty to second-degree kidnapping

Second suspect pleads guilty in Eagle foothills kidnapping case

Idaho News 6 was the only media outlet inside the courtroom as Devin Larson admitted to second-degree kidnapping.

Larson is accused alongside co-defendant Steen Lamb of luring 18-year-old Jordan Carrillo to a fake motorcycle photoshoot in the Eagle foothills last September. Prosecutors say the victim was then threatened, tased, zip-tied, and beaten over several hours.

Lamb pleaded guilty to kidnapping during an emotional hearing last week in Ada County Court.

Both defendants initially pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Watch Eagle kidnapping survivor share his story with Greenlee Clark in an exclusive interview.

Eagle kidnapping survivor shares story of 4-hour torture ordeal

As part of the plea agreement, the state will drop a misdemeanor battery charge against Larson. However, he still faces up to 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine for the kidnapping conviction.

Both suspects are expected to be back in court for their sentencing on May 7th.