Eagle kidnapping suspects plead guilty in emotional courtroom hearing

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho News 6 was the only media outlet inside the courtroom as two Eagle kidnapping suspects, Steen Lamb and Devin Larson, pleaded guilty, reversing their earlier not guilty plea in an emotional hearing.

Eagle Neighborhood Reporter Greenlee Clark was inside the courtroom when she says Lamb became tearful while addressing the judge as he entered the plea.

Lamb and co-defendant Devin Larson are accused of luring Jordan Carrillo to the Eagle foothills, where prosecutors say the pair tased, tied up and beat Carrillo for hours.

Carrillo was not in court Wednesday when the suspects changed their pleas, but he had been to earlier hearings. Carillo previously told Idaho News 6 that the attack left him fearing for his life. His mother has said the case has taken a lasting emotional toll on their family and that they want accountability through the court process.

Court records show Lamb and Larson initially pleaded not guilty following their arrests. Lamb is now scheduled for May 7th. Larson will be back in court on Feb. 18 for a pre-trial hearing.

Greenlee Clark is continuing to follow this story and will update this information to include the latest information from the courtroom.

