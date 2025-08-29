Jury rules in favor of Eagle Senior Citizens Inc. in lawsuit against city

EAGLE, Idaho — After years of legal battles, a jury recently ruled in favor of Eagle Senior Citizens Inc. in its lawsuit against the City of Eagle, awarding the nonprofit $2,500 for breach of contract and civil rights violations.

The verdict brings relief to Stan Ridgeway, the former Eagle mayor who now serves as president of Eagle Senior Citizens Inc.

"Well, we were just hoping things would work out, and they did. We were elated," Ridgeway said.

The legal battle started when the city terminated the senior center's lease after 35 years, according to Ridgeway. The situation escalated when the city sued the organization for $150,000 in funding they had previously awarded.

"They gave us some money and we used the money for operations during COVID because we were shut down and we had to pay transportation costs and those kinds of things, rent, utilities," explained Ridgeway.

The funding dispute arose after the city's office manager was invited to present the organization's budget and needs. Ridgeway explained that the city became upset when they discovered the senior center had saved approximately $100,000 over the years.

"The city got mad because they said we should have spent all of that money before we came to them and asked for money, but we didn't go to them. They came to us and asked us to make a presentation," Ridgeway said.

The jury's decision requires the $2,500 award to be split between the City of Eagle and former Mayor Jason Pierce. Additionally, the jury ruled that Pierce must personally pay another $5,000.

Multiple attempts to reach Pierce for comment were unsuccessful.

"The jury ruled that he violated our constitutional rights as an individual himself personally, so the fine that was levied against him is a personal fine, not a city fine," Ridgeway added.

The jury ruled unanimously on major issues in the case, according to Ridgeway.

"In a civil trial, this was not a criminal trial, there are 12 jurors, but you only have to have 9 jury members to agree for a conviction, and on the major issues in this, it was unanimous. It was 12-0," Ridgeway said.

Throughout the legal proceedings, Ridgeway highlighted what he saw as constitutional violations by the city. The organization alleged the city filmed seniors, locked them out of their building, and seized their equipment.

"They sequestered our equipment, and they installed a hidden camera. And then they locked us out. They changed the locks before the leases ended, so all violations of our constitutional rights," Ridgeway said.

Ridgeway shared what it was like sitting in the courtroom, listening to Pierce testify. During testimony, Pierce admitted to personally purchasing the video camera installed in the senior center.

"The former mayor testified that he personally purchased the video camera that they installed in the senior center behind some brochures that we didn't know were there. It was there until we were moving," Ridgeway said.

Ridgeway also said Pierce testified that the city installs cameras in any building they own and rent out, and that he destroyed the camera evidence after reclaiming the building.

The legal battle has affected multiple services for Eagle's senior community. Valley Regional Transit terminated its transportation contract with the senior center after the city became involved.

"Valley Regional Transit terminated our contract, and their executive director at that time told us in a board meeting, it's in our minutes, that they, the city, was going to fund them at a much larger percentage if they didn't give us the transportation contract," Ridgeway said.

The organization had previously donated three transportation buses to Valley Regional Transit and had been providing meals and other essential services.

"The thing that our group of people needs is emotional support, security support, transportation, and meals. We have a lot of food insecurities," Ridgeway said.

Ridgeway brought his concerns directly to the current city council, calling for their resignation.

"I suggested that the current council resign their positions because they weren't following their oath of office by upholding the Constitution of the United States and the State of Idaho," Ridgeway said.

Eagle Senior Citizens Inc. is currently operating out of Eagle Hills Church, but their lease expires at the end of September. The organization's board plans to meet on Tuesday to discuss next steps, and Ridgeway is encouraging community members to attend.

"We're hoping that eventually, the community gets behind us and we get that building back because the city really had no reason to get it," Ridgeway added.

The City of Eagle responded by saying, "Per the City of Eagle’s attorney, the matter is not concluded. The appeals process is being considered, making this an ongoing legal matter."