Federal funding cuts threaten future of Melba Valley Senior Center

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Melba Valley Senior Center has served its small community for over 50 years, but recent federal funding cuts threaten its ability to keep doors open.

The center, a longtime gathering place for older community members in Melba, faces financial pressure as President Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" restructures how senior services are funded.

"With the new bill and new budget cuts, that money — we're getting a tenth of a dollar because it's still getting stopped," said Michelle Martinez, coordinator at Melba Valley Senior Center.

The funding changes are forcing many centers like Melba's to re-evaluate operations and find creative solutions to stay open.

"We don't want to charge anybody, but if you don't charge people, then how do you keep the building open? And what does that look like? How do you become creative? Maybe that's what the bill was meant to do — make people take care of their own backyard," Martinez said.

Financial challenges continue to mount. Each meal served costs about $15, but most donations only cover about $5 of that expense. The center must make up the difference while maintaining operations in a building that's over 50 years old.

"It's expensive to stay open. It's hot, so the power has to be on, we have to have the lights on," Martinez said.

Despite these challenges, the center continues to provide vital services, including a food bank that supports not just seniors but the entire Melba community.

"I had a guy come in yesterday, he said he's 76 years old, he works full time because he has to, and he said our food bank is what's kept him and his wife going for the past seven years," Martinez said.

The center remains a crucial social hub for local seniors.

"It's been really great — people here are excited and make each other laugh, and I think that's one of the most important things to make your day," said Lly-Dee Ballhaos.

Despite the funding cuts, the Melba Valley Senior Center remains open on Tuesdays and Thursdays, offering hot meals, activities, and food bank services to those who need them most.

