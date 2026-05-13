Eagle's Saturday Market return sparks ADA concerns for families with disabilities

EAGLE, Idaho — Eagle's Saturday Market is back at Heritage Park, but some neighbors say it is harder to access — especially for those with mobility challenges.

Eagle neighbor Kären Swanson contacted Idaho News 6 with concerns after her family tried to enjoy opening day of the Saturday Market at Heritage Park on May 2 with her seven-year-old granddaughter, who is wheelchair bound, non-mobile, nonverbal, and blind. They said they had to leave shortly after arriving.

"It's noncompliant because you can't get a wheelchair through there, let alone strollers or wagons or what have you," Swanson said.

Swanson, who has lived in Eagle for 43 years, described the challenges her granddaughter faces navigating the space.

"There's gravel surfaces, grass surfaces, steps, different concrete surfaces," Swanson detailed, "And the space is so much smaller than it was last year."

It was Swanson's daughter-in-law who identified the ADA compliance issue, noting that public marketplaces are required to have handicap accessibility. She contacted all elected city officials via email to raise the concerns and request that the market be returned to the Civic Center.

Swanson was careful to note that her concerns are not directed at downtown businesses like Sweet Tea Living, a shop she has supported since it opened.

"I've known Megan and Sweet Tea Living since she opened the store, and I love that shop, and she's amazing, and the downtown has really had it rough with all the road construction and everything that's been going on. I understand that completely," Swanson said.

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Idaho News 6 spoke with Sweet Tea Living owner Megan Hoiosen on Monday, who said the market's return to Heritage Park has already had a dramatic impact on her business, reporting that sales tripled on the first two Saturdays of the season compared to a normal Saturday. Swanson said she understands why downtown businesses welcome the market's return, but believes the Saturday market and downtown merchants should not be dependent on each other to drive foot traffic.

"Just an open discussion on it and for them to be able to see another point of view and for them to realize that there are disabled people out there," Swanson said.

She also raised a safety concern about parking: the Heritage Park location requires crossing State Street, which she described as having a lot of traffic and being "a little scary" with young children.

Eagle Mayor Brad Pike, who voted to keep the market at Eagle City Hall, said the city council ultimately decided last year to return historical events downtown — but he recognizes the space limitations.

"It's become a problem," Pike stated.

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Eagle grandmother raises ADA concerns about Saturday Market at Heritage Park

Pike clarified that the decision to bring historical events back downtown was made by the previous council.

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The market started with 41 vendor spaces before 4 were removed for ADA compliance reasons, bringing the new total to 37 vendor spaces — or 39 booth spaces, including the sponsor and chamber. By comparison, the Civic Center can accommodate up to 91 vendors; hosting 72 last year.

"You can shop at the downtown businesses, and that helps the downtown businesses, so we're happy with that," Pike noted. However, he acknowledged that the park presents mobility challenges.

Pike said the city had to remove the four vendors located on the south side of the park because they were inaccessible for people with wheelchairs, walkers, or strollers.

"I would ask that the public make their voices known as a collective. It's easier that way than individually, you know, because there's, you know, strength in numbers," Pike said.

Pike added that if neighbors want the location changed, they would need to petition as a group and bring a formal presentation to the city council for consideration. Pike confirmed the city's recreation department can accommodate and facilitate wherever the council decides to hold any event.

Eagle's Saturday Market will remain at Heritage Park, where it will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September 26, 2026.