Eagle's Saturday Market returns to Heritage Park as downtown foot traffic and sales soar

EAGLE, Idaho — Eagle's Saturday Market is back downtown at Heritage Park, and the return is already making a difference for nearby businesses.

After two years at City Hall during downtown construction, the market is back at its original home. The City Hall location held up to 72 vendors, while Heritage Park fits about 37 — making space tighter but putting the market closer to shops and restaurants.

WATCH | Neighbors weigh in on the market's return to Heritage Park—

Eagle's Saturday Market returns to Heritage Park as downtown sales soar

Megan Hoiosen, owner of Sweet Tea Living, has been a strong advocate for moving the market back to Heritage Park, arguing it would help revive foot traffic and energy for nearby stores. She said the two years the market was at City Hall were especially hard for downtown businesses.

"When they started the construction down here, we understood that the market had to move to City Hall, and that was really hard for the businesses down here. It just kind of became really quiet," Hoiosen shared.

She said businesses had hoped people would walk from City Hall down to the shops, but it was just far enough that people didn't want to make that journey. Downtown felt like a ghost town.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 Eagle's Saturday Market is back at Heritage Park after two years at City Hall.

"The last two years have been really hard with that because it's kind of in a ghost town down here. People not really wandering around as much, but when the market came back, it's like life came back to Downtown Eagle," Hoiosen added.

The results since the market's return have exceeded her expectations.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 Eagle's Saturday Market is back at its original home: Heritage Park.

"It has brought so many new people into our shop. We've had people wandering around that didn't know about us," Hoiosen observed.

"We tripled our normal Saturdays, and we thought, wow, this is so exciting. We didn't know if that would continue, and then the second Saturday it happened again," Hoiosen said.

Hoiosen said she has noticed the energy returning to the whole downtown area, with people wandering around, visiting shops, and dining out at nearby restaurants like Smoky Mountain.

"Our customers can go to the market. The people from the market can come here, and it can just really create a fun city experience," Hoiosen commented.

Since opening day, neighbors have been sharing their experiences online. Some are praising the new move and proximity to local shops, while others are raising concerns about crowding, parking, and fewer booths.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 Comments about Eagle's Saturday Market moving back to Heritage Park.

Angie Kaylor lived in Eagle for more than a decade and shared what it was like when the market was at City Hall.

"It's spread out more, so it's not as condensed, and just, it was a weird vibe. It was just different. Like, I really missed it being over at the gazebo," Kaylor said.

While some still worry about parking or crowds, Kaylor believes the Heritage Park location can work.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 Heritage Park is packed on Saturday morning as neighbors enjoy Eagle's Saturday Market.

"You could still find other places to park, like... I felt that at the gazebo, there was a lot of shade, and it wasn't as hot," Kaylor said.

Last fall, neighbors and business owners were split on the location. Just weeks into the season, some business owners say the move is paying off. Hoiosen encouraged those who are skeptical to come down and see for themselves.

"I just want to encourage people to come down and just really check it out. I know it looks a little different than maybe what they've experienced the last two years, but I feel if we can collaborate together and kind of encourage our customers to go to the market and the market can come to us, that it can benefit our whole," Hoiosen explained.

The City of Eagle says the market will remain at Heritage Park.