Community honors fallen Deputy Tobin Bolter at memorial kids duathlon in Eagle

EAGLE, Idaho — Hundreds of children and families gathered at the Ada/Eagle Bike Park Saturday, Sept. 12 for a day of racing, community, and remembrance — all in honor of fallen Ada County Deputy Tobin Bolter.

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Kids duathlon at Ada Eagle Bike Park honors fallen Deputy Tobin Bolter

The Tobin Bolter Memorial Kids Duathlon, hosted by the Treasure Valley YMCA and Ada County, was previously known as the Ada County Kids Duathlon before being renamed in 2024 to honor Deputy Bolter's lifelong passion for running and athletics.

The event is designed for kids ages 3 to 12, with race distances tailored to each age group. Opening ceremonies began at 8:30 a.m., followed by races throughout the morning. The day also featured crafts, face painting, and food, along with an award ceremony for all participants.

Deputy Tobin Bolter was killed in the line of duty on April 21, 2024, during a traffic stop in Boise. He was 27 years old with seven years of dedicated law enforcement service. Two years later, his legacy continues to live on through events like this one.

RELATED | Ada County Sheriff's Office honors fallen deputy Tobin Bolter two years after his death

"When they asked to rename it to the Tobin Bolter, it was an easy yes because Tobin loved to run and he loved to bike," Abbey Bolter, Tobin's wife, said.

Abbey said Tobin did not love triathlons because he did not love to swim, making the duathlon format feel perfectly suited to his memory. She said she and Tobin loved kids, wanted a big family, and coached together — making the event feel like a coming together of all their worlds.

Abbey said she plans to be at the event every year. This year, her daughter Halley — who was in a stroller at last year's event — was riding her own little bike around the park.

"Super sweet to watch her grow up and be able to do this event too and honor her dad," Abbey said.

To Abbey, the event means more than just a race.

"This event is super sweet because it not only brings the community together, but it brings the kids together in the community," Abbey said.

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Abbey said the support from the Ada County Sheriff's Office has never stopped — from the hospital in the immediate aftermath of Tobin's death through today. She said her liaison Kyle Bilton and others check in regularly.

"They show up for me, not publicly but also privately, text, check in, all the things. They've invited me into the sheriff's office to speak about how to be better prepared and all those things. So it was the constant, like it doesn't stop, and I, I feel that," Abbey said.

Abbey added the broader Idaho community has shown up for her in the same way.

"At a grocery store when someone stops me, I still feel that at these events it's the community is phenomenal and how they support law enforcement is huge," Abbey said.

Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford said seeing the community show up for the Bolter family means everything to the department.

"To be able to celebrate him and see the community come out and get behind the family and get behind us, it really is great," Clifford said.

Clifford said Bolter was a tenacious deputy who loved his job and had dreamed of a career in law enforcement and a life in Idaho.

"To have him leave us so early in life and so early in his career is heartbreaking," Clifford said. "It really touches all of our hearts when we see things like this happening in the community when they know that we've all experienced such a great loss."

Clifford said the support he has seen in Idaho for law enforcement is unlike anything he has encountered elsewhere.

"I talked to people from all over the United States as recently as, you know, months ago, people from the East Coast, from the West Coast, and we really do have something special here with the people that support us in law enforcement," Clifford said.

For Abbey, the community support that surrounded her family after Tobin's death has never gone away. As Halley grows older, she said events like this are helping keep Tobin's memory alive in a new way.

"I'm just excited to see my savior again, God, Jesus Christ, and then run to Tobin and see my best friend in heaven. I'm looking forward to that," Abbey said. "He was just a light in the world, and it's sad that he got taken so soon, but we're gonna continue to share his love and light through this kind of events like this."

Organizers say the event has grown into more than just a race — serving as a way for the community to honor Bolter's life while introducing younger generations to his legacy and inspiring them to stay active.

Those interested in volunteering at future events can click here.

To learn more about the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, you can click here.