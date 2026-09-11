Tunnel to Towers pays off home mortgage for family of fallen deputy Tobin Bolter

BOISE, Idaho — The family of a fallen Ada County Sheriff's deputy received a huge gift on the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

Thanks to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation the wife and daughter of the late Tobin Bolter no longer have a home mortgage to pay.

The 27-year-old deputy died April 21, 2024, one day after being shot while conducting a traffic stop in Boise.

He became the first line-of-duty death in Ada County Sheriff's Office history.

Bolter's widow, Abbey, was pregnant at the time and gave birth to daughter Halley seven months after his death.

“I was shocked...thank you, Tunnel to Towers, for honoring Tobin on the 25th anniversary,” said Abbey. “I truly am speechless at the generosity of people that have given to this organization.”

The Bolter family is one of 55 fallen first responder families in 18 states receiving mortgage-free homes from Tunnel to Towers Foundation in observance of the 25th anniversary of September 11, 2001.

On Saturday there will also be a memorial run honoring Bolter.