EAGLE, Idaho — ACHD is moving forward with a safety project in early March that will include a new pedestrian crossing at the intersection of Edgewood Lane and Floating Feather Road, similar to the existing crossing at Eagle Road and Ranch Drive.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 Pedestrian crossing at Eagle Road and Ranch Drive.

The project has been in planning for five years and is now moving into the construction phase.

Construction will begin just weeks after a hit-and-run at Hill Road and Edgewood Lane, and follows concerns from multiple Eagle neighbors about pedestrian safety in the area.

RELATED | Eagle Police arrest woman after crosswalk hit-and-run injures pedestrian

"It's definitely a busy intersection, and it's gotten even more busy with all of the buildouts that have been going on," one Eagle neighbor said.

The neighbor, who walks the area at all hours and preferred to remain anonymous, said they were in the area just minutes after the recent hit-and-run occurred.

"Didn't see anything, so the police had not arrived, or they had left already. But as I was returning, we actually came back and saw the Ada County Sheriff's Office, and they were responding to the incident and like reenacting the crime scene," the neighbor said.

The neighbor described being extra cautious at the intersection, even in the early morning hours.

WATCH: Learn more about ACHD's upcoming Hill Road project

ACHD plans pedestrian safety upgrades at Eagle's Hill Road and Edgewood Lane intersection

"I make sure, and I stop, and I am checking to see all to make sure that nobody's coming," the neighbor said.

A recent close call Tuesday evening reinforced those concerns.

"I was getting ready to enter the intersection, and there was a car that was coming up, and I was hoping that he was going to stop," the neighbor said. "Thankfully, he did."

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6

The neighbor also described witnessing drivers running the stop sign and speeding through the area.

"People are breaking the speed limit," the neighbor said. "There are people that just don't know there's a stop sign here."

The ACHD project will include replacing the pavement on Edgewood from Floating Feather to Hill Road, addressing ADA accessibility issues, and implementing traffic calming features.

"We are implementing speed cushions along this corridor to help slow down vehicle traffic and, increase safety," Clark said.

As Idaho News 6 has previously reported, Costco Wholesale Corporation has submitted an application to build off Highway 55 and Hill Road. The neighbor drew comparisons to the traffic impact seen near the Meridian Costco location.

RELATED | Costco submits official application to build warehouse in Eagle

"I just think it's going to have a massive impact of traffic on this road," the neighbor said about the Costco.

When asked whether the planned improvements would be enough to address safety concerns, the neighbor was cautiously optimistic.

"I mean, I'd like to say yes, but I don't think there's any guarantees," the neighbor said.

While crews work on upgrades, local access will be maintained, but neighbors can expect minor delays during construction.

ACHD will provide updates on their project webpage throughout construction and encourages anyone with questions to reach out directly.

Neighbors are urging drivers to be mindful of the area in the meantime.

"Drive the speed limit. Watch out for pedestrians. I mean, crosswalks, make sure you stop prior to the crosswalks," the neighbor said.

ACHD says construction will wrap up by June.