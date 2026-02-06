Eagle Police arrest woman after crosswalk hit-and-run injures pedestrian

EAGLE, Idaho — A 21-year-old woman was arrested Thursday evening after Eagle Police say she struck a man in a crosswalk and fled the scene near S. Edgewood Lane and Hill Road, leaving the man with significant injuries.

Police say the crash happened around 5:00 p.m. Witnesses told deputies the driver did not stop and continued westbound on Hill Road after the collision.

he pedestrian suffered significant but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment, according to Eagle Police.

About an hour later, Boise Police located and stopped the suspect vehicle near West State Street and North Whitewater Park Boulevard. Eagle Police deputies responded and arrested the driver, identified as 21-year-old Samantha Walker.

Walker was booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death, Eagle Police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.