Costco submits official application to build warehouse in Eagle

EAGLE, Idaho — Off Highway 55 and Hill Road, a 27-acre lot could soon become Costco. The City of Eagle has officially received Costco's full application to build a warehouse and fuel facility on the site.

The filing includes traffic plans, economic impact estimates, and design documents, all headed for review in upcoming public hearings.

According to the traffic impact study submitted with the application, the new store is projected to generate around 6,985 weekday vehicle trips — roughly 981 of those during the busiest Saturday midday hour. Costco says many of these will be rerouted trips from existing members who currently travel to Boise or Meridian.

Neighbors have mixed reactions to the proposed development.

"I don't think it would help in traffic. I think it would probably make it worse," Scott Nunnally said.

Nunnally is a Boise resident who moved to Idaho in 2005 when he was 5 years old. He's witnessed significant growth in the area over the years.

"It was like dirt fields everywhere, and nothing... not a lot going on. It's just blown up in the past, like 5 years. Traffic... everyone can see it, and just everything's going good, which is good and bad at the same time, cause growth is good, but we have growing pains for sure," Nunnally said.

He has concerns about the location's accessibility and traffic impact.

"A Costco is not a bad thing for all the campers and travelers going up, but also with just this road, the high speed, and not a lot of access to go out and in, I feel like it'd be, it'd create a lot of problems for that," Nunnally said.

Despite traffic concerns, he acknowledges potential benefits for the broader area.

"I think it'd be a benefit to have a Costco there because people can shop. It takes people from the 10-mile Costco, the Boise Costco, to here, and so it spreads kind of the people around, so it might help out in other areas," Nunnally said.

Other neighbors see the development as a positive addition to the growing community.

"A lot of people go to Costco. It's affordable for families. And yeah, with the growth around here, I think that would be a good idea," Nina Bordessa said.

Bordessa is an Emmett resident who commutes to the Eagle area frequently. She believes the store would benefit Eagle neighbors and help distribute traffic.

"It would be wonderful for people on this side, like Eagle, because just to get over on that side, there's just, there is a lot of traffic because there's been so much growth, which nobody likes, right?" Bordessa said.

To manage the traffic increase, Costco is proposing significant roadway improvements, including widening Hill Road from Highway 55 to Horseshoe Bend Road to five lanes, installing two new multi-lane roundabouts, adding turn lanes at the Highway 55/Hill Road intersection, and adjusting signal timing along Highway 55.

Costco's economic analysis states the store would create about 300 jobs with wages ranging from $20.00–$33.40 per hour, depending on the role, with benefits including medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, paid holidays, and a free Executive Membership.

The company says bringing a location to Eagle would increase property and sales tax revenue for the city, reduce "retail leakage" by keeping Eagle spending local rather than in Meridian, Boise, or Nampa, and provide a one-stop shop for local shoppers and travelers heading north.

In December, Costco hosted a neighborhood meeting at Eagle Academy High School. Dozens of neighbors turned out, pressing with questions about traffic, neighborhood character, and the scale of the store.

The City of Eagle is currently reviewing Costco's application and will schedule public hearings in the coming weeks, where neighbors can provide official comments before city leaders vote.