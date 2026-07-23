Who are Boise's Greenbelt Ambassadors? Meet the volunteers patrolling the popular path

After two recent violent incidents on the Greenbelt, many people are paying closer attention to safety along the path. But a volunteer program has been working to keep the trail safe and welcoming for years.

WATCH: Greenbelt Ambassadors help keep Boise's popular trail safe

Greenbelt Ambassadors help keep Boise's popular trail safe

Greenbelt Ambassadors are volunteers with the Boise Police Department who patrol one of Boise's most-used trails on golf carts and bikes, serving as friendly faces and extra eyes along the way.

More than 40 volunteers spend about five hours each week on the Greenbelt. They see themselves less as enforcement and more as a resource for the people who use the path every day.

Tom Bondi, a retired Marine Corps veteran and Greenbelt Ambassador, said volunteering was a natural fit as he was already spending time on the trail.

"It's a wonderful resource that we have here in Boise. I wanted to help people," Bondi said. "Also, it gives me a chance to get outside, ride my bike, walk, and just have a good time."

Fellow ambassador Carole Le Gall said the program's approach is rooted in education.

"It's nice to be in that educating role rather than more of an authoritative type of role."

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Ambassadors stop along the trail to check on people, offer directions, provide water, and even help with dogs. Sometimes, they play tour guide.

"We often get requests about where do we eat lunch or where do we get coffee," Bondi said.

But when something more serious happens, ambassadors are prepared for that, too. With two violent incidents on the Greenbelt in the past month, ambassadors said they stay in direct contact with law enforcement when they spot a problem.

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"We call directly into the police department if there's an issue. If it's minor, we'll reach out to our supervisor, but we're often in touch with the non-emergency dispatch with little things that we might see downed trees, for example, or encampments, we report those as soon as we see them," Le Gall said.

You can apply to become a Greenbelt Ambassador here.

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