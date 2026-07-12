Boise Police arrest suspect in connection with aggravated assault on Greenbelt

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police arrest a suspect in connection with an aggravated assault on the Boise Greenbelt Saturday night.

According to Boise Police, dispatch received a report of someone screaming along the north side of the Boise River Greenbelt near S. Ferguson Street at 10:55 p.m. on Saturday, July 11.

Police say that evidence indicates a woman was walking alone on the path when someone approached her from behind, assaulted her, and pulled her off the path.

Two residents in the area heard the woman screaming and called police. One of those residents went to find out what was happening and found the victim and the suspect, and immediately intervened. The suspect then fled, heading westbound on the Greenbelt.

Officers set a perimeter and began to search the area. At 11:02 p.m., officers located someone matching the suspect's description near Broadway Bridge in Julia Davis Park, and he was taken into custody

The man was later identified as 26-year-old Javier Ortiz from Ontario, Oregon.

Following an investigation by Boise Police Violent Crimes Unit and Special Victims Unit, Ortiz was booked into Ada County Jail on assault-aggravated (F) and kidnapping-second degree not for ransom (F).

The victim was treated for her injuries at the scene and was transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

Boise Police say they will continue to increase patrols along the Greenbelt and surrounding parks.

Police are reminding the public to:

