Judge orders mental health evaluation for Greenbelt murder suspect

BOISE, Idaho — Ross Allen Wardlaw, 41, the Boise man accused of murdering 25-year-old Jordan Harbst in what prosecutors describe as an unprovoked attack along the Boise River Greenbelt, appeared virtually for a preliminary hearing on Monday at the Ada County Courthouse.

His defense attorney told the judge that, based on his interactions with Wardlaw, he believes there could be a competency issue and asked the court to order a competency evaluation before the case moves forward.

Prosecutors say Harbst was riding an electric scooter along the Greenbelt shortly after midnight on July 7 when Wardlaw stepped in front of him and pushed him to the ground. Wardlaw then allegedly stabbed Harbst multiple times. The knife believed to have been used in the killing was found inside Wardlaw's bag when he was arrested on July 10.

Watch as our senior reporter Riley Shoemaker breaks down the latest updates from the courthouse —

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Investigators say the two men did not know each other and found no evidence of any prior interaction or altercation between them. Prosecutors say Wardlaw told detectives he had a paranoia that people on scooters were after him and that he told police he killed Harbst after his arrest. Prosecutors also say blood found at the crime scene matched Wardlaw.

Court records show this is not the first time Wardlaw has been sent for a competency evaluation. In a previous criminal case, a judge also ordered him to undergo the same type of evaluation. He was ultimately found competent to stand trial and was acquitted by a jury in that case. Each evaluation, however, is based on the defendant's current mental state.

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The state did not object to ordering the evaluation, though prosecutors said they reserve the right to challenge any findings. The case is now scheduled for a status hearing on Aug. 25.

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