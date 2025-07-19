Twilight Criterium brings professional cycling to Boise on July 19

DOWNTOWN BOISE, Idaho — The annual Twilight Criterium is scheduled for July 18 in downtown Boise, according to the official Boise Twilight Criterium website.

This cycling event ranks fourth in the season's calendar for the America Criterium Cup (ACC), which highlights the top eight races across eight states in the U.S.

Cyclists will be competing for cash prizes.

Races will take place throughout the day, with various categories running from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kids and adults will race in their respective categories, with younger cyclists getting the opportunity to ride alongside three-time gold medalist Kristin Armstrong.

Boise Twilight Criterium Website Race route for 2025 Boise Twilight Criterium.

Alongside the professional races, attendees can look forward to a beverage garden, vendors, and food trucks.

The ICCU Expo Park will open at 1:00 p.m., offering a great spot to catch all the action of the races.