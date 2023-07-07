Twilight Criterium transforms downtown into a racetrack for elite cyclists

BOISE, Idaho — The 36th Twilight Criterium takes place on Saturday in front of the Idaho State Capitol. It includes a full day of racing culminating with the men's and women's pro races.

"It's similar to NASCAR or Formula One," said Mike Cooley, the race organizer. "Riders are super close together and they are super fast, they are going 30 plus miles-per-hour the entire time."

The Twilight Criterium is one of ten races in the American Criterium Cup that has a combined purse of $500,000. Last year L39ION out of Los Angeles had riders win both the men's and women's race.

"So they are here, we have a team from New Zealand and then there are teams from all over the country with, what I would probably consider, the best criterium racers in the world," said Cooley.

Drivers need to know that Ninth Street to Sixth Street between Bannock and Jefferson will be closed to traffic on Saturday, but that doesn't bother Ten Barrel Brewing Company which sits right on the edge of the course.

"It’s pretty awesome," said Keith Moreno of Ten Barrel Brewing. "You see the community come together and we are right in the middle of it."

Saturday downtown Boise will be transformed into a racetrack for elite cyclists. The 36th Twilight Criterium also provides an added bonus for local businesses. pic.twitter.com/NGe54tBlUj — Steve Dent (@idahodent) July 7, 2023

Ten Barrel Brewing has been prepping for two days for this event, as people who come to the pub on Saturday will have a different experience.

“It is exciting to see a couple hundred bike racers fly by real fast," said Moreno. " You see thousands of people downtown enjoying Boise. It’s kind of a unique race to have in the heart of the town."

The activities start on Saturday at noon with the kids ride powered by Mission 43 and the Challenged Athletes Foundation.

The opening ceremonies start at 6:00 p.m. with the elite races happening right after, but there will be all sorts of racing and activities during the day in Cecil Andrus Park in front of the Statehouse.

Bailey Glasser, LLP is the title sponsor while Simplot and Idaho Central Credit Union supply the free fries, sliders, and music for the opening party at Jump on Friday night from 4-8.