Treasure Valley neighbors head back outside after wildfire smoke 'cut the summer short'

TREASURE VALLEY — Families, river floaters and local vendors are returning to outdoor activities in the Treasure Valley after days of wildfire smoke forced them inside.

Idaho Department of Environmental Quality DEQ Air Quality Forecast for Monday, Aug. 3 through Wednesday Aug. 5

Air quality in the region improved Monday to the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" category, meaning most people could safely spend more time outside than they could the previous week. However, conditions are expected to worsen again Tuesday.

WATCH | Why neighbors across Treasure Valley are heading outside

Neighbors across Treasure Valley head outside as wildfire smoke clears

At the splash pad at Ann Morrison Park, families like Brendon Hepworth's were back in the water after days stuck indoors.

"I just taught them a bunch of different board games and did a lot of Mario Party, a lot of Mario Party," Hepworth said.

He said the poor air quality made him unwilling to risk his family's health.

"This was wild," Hepworth said. "I could actually smell it in the air and feel it in my throat."

RELATED | Poor air quality disrupts outdoor activities for kids across the Treasure Valley

On the Boise River, Everett Lyon was preparing for his second float of the day. A lifelong Treasure Valley resident, Lyon said smoky summers are familiar — but no less frustrating.

"I feel like it does cut the summer short because I miss out on being outside hiking, floating the river," Lyon said.

Still, Lyon said he was willing to get outside once conditions improved even slightly.

"I'm willing to go outside when it's at least a little bit better than what it was before," Lyon said.

RELATED | 'We are just right in the line of the smoke': Experts weigh in on air quality conditions

The smoke also hit local businesses. The Meridian Monday Night Market canceled its event last week, leaving vendors like Ashley Lutman of Pops by Ash without a night of sales.

"I bake all week for each event, so it kind of sucked," Lutman said.

Lutman said she understood the decision, even though it came at a cost.

"In the long run it was really smoky outside, so when I woke up I was kind of hoping it would be canceled just for everybody's health," Lutman said.

As people return to outdoor activities, many say they are grateful for the clearer air and for the firefighters continuing to battle the wildfires causing the smoke.

"I'm super glad that they're getting the fires under control and that we can enjoy the outdoors again," Lyon said.

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