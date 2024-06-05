Tia Garcia pleads not guilty in aiding inmate escape at St. Alphonsus

BOISE, Idaho — Tia Garcia, alleged accomplice in the March 21 violent escape of inmate Skylar Meade from St. Alphonsus in Boise, was in the Ada County Courthouse on June 5, 2024 where she entered her plea regarding the charges she faces stemming from the incident.

Garcia faces 5 years to life in prison for allegations from the State, which claim that she picked up Nicholas Umphenour from the Boise Airport and provided him with a firearm and/or a vehicle that he used in aiding the escape of inmate Skylar Meade, harming officers in the process.

Garcia has prior felony convictions, and now she faces two more felony charges in this case with potential enhancements.

At Garcia's June 5 hearing, she entered a formal plea of not guilty. She will appear in a consolidated trial alongside Umphenour, who also entered a not-guilty plea, beginning on October 21, 2024.

Skylar Meade, on the other hand, entered a guilty plea in the case. His arraignment is set for Tuesday, June 18.

Meade and Umphenour remain under investigation for two murders that occurred in northern Idaho during their time on the run from police after the escape.