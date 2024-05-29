IDOC escape accomplice's case heads to trial after not guilty plea is entered in court

BOISE, Idaho — Nicholas Umphenour, one of the men at the center ofthe high-profile Boise prison escape in earlier this year, appeared in court on Wednesday.

Idaho News 6 was inside the courtroom where Umphenour remained mostly silent, while a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. He is facing six felony charges, including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officers and aiding abetting escape. Given the charges and additional enhancements, Umphenour could face up to life in prison. His trial is set to begin on October 21, 2024.

Idaho News 6 was in the courtroom earlier this month when Skylar Meade pleaded guilty to his charges stemming from the escape.

Meade and Umphenour are also still under investigation fortwo murders that occurred in Northern Idaho while they were on the run.