Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDowntown Boise

Actions

IDOC escape accomplice's case heads to trial after not guilty plea is entered in court

Nicholas Umphenour remained silent while a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf Wednesday afternoon
Nicholas Umphenour will head to trial
BOI_0529umphenour02close.jpg
BOI_0529umphenour04listenin.jpg
Posted at 5:16 PM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 19:19:55-04

BOISE, Idaho — Nicholas Umphenour, one of the men at the center ofthe high-profile Boise prison escape in earlier this year, appeared in court on Wednesday.

Idaho News 6 was inside the courtroom where Umphenour remained mostly silent, while a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. He is facing six felony charges, including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officers and aiding abetting escape. Given the charges and additional enhancements, Umphenour could face up to life in prison. His trial is set to begin on October 21, 2024.

Idaho News 6 was in the courtroom earlier this month when Skylar Meade pleaded guilty to his charges stemming from the escape.

Meade and Umphenour are also still under investigation fortwo murders that occurred in Northern Idaho while they were on the run.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Downtown Boise reporter Riley Shoemaker