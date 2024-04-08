3 IDOC escape suspects heading for court

BOISE, Idaho — Three IDOC escape suspects seeing their day in court this Monday, April 8.

Skylar Meade, Nicholas Umphenour, and Tia Garcia are slated to appear in court on Monday for a preliminary hearing regarding their alleged involvement in a string of crimes, including two homicides in Northern Idaho, and aiding in Meade and Umphenour's escape from custody.

Meade and Umphenour stand accused in connection with the deaths of James L. Mauney and Gerald "Don" Henderson, while Garcia faces charges related to her role in assisting the fugitives.

Umphenour faces a litany of charges, including three counts of aggravated battery on certain law enforcement personnel, one count of using a firearm in the commission of a crime, and one count of aiding and abetting an escape.

Meade, is charged with a felony for escaping state custody. The court has set bail at $2 million for Meade and Umphenour, who have since been transferred to the Ada County Jail. Tia Garcia's bail is set at $1 million dollars for her role in aiding and abetting the escape.