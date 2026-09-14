Suspect accused in Boise Greenbelt attack waives preliminary hearing, case moves to district court

BOISE, Idaho — The man accused of attacking a woman along the Boise Greenbelt in July appeared in court on Monday, where he waived his right to a preliminary hearing, moving his case to district court.

WATCH: Two men facing kidnapping-related charges appear in Ada County court

Two men facing kidnapping-related charges appear in Ada County court

Javier Ortiz, 26, is being held on a $1 million bond. Idaho News 6 previously reported Ortiz was charged with attempted second-degree kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Downtown Boise Suspect in Boise Greenbelt attack returns to court, hearing reset for September KIVI Staff

Prosecutors say the 26-year-old from Ontario attacked a woman he did not know along the Boise Greenbelt in July.

Prosecutors said Ortiz grabbed the woman by her face and neck, threw her to the ground and pinned her down. The woman fought back and called for help before a witness intervened and another person called 911.

Ada County Boise Greenbelt assault suspect appears in court; bond set at $1M Ellie Sullivan

Prosecutors said Ortiz admitted to grabbing the woman but claimed he was trying to turn her around after she hit him with her purse.

Ortiz is scheduled to be arraigned in district court Wednesday, Sept. 23.

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