A hearing has been scheduled to hear a motion for the transfer of Skylar Meade from the Ada County Jail to the Idaho State Correctional Institution.

The hearing is set for 8:30 am on Wednesday, May 29. Judge Nancy Baskin will hear the motion to transfer Meade.

Just over a month later, on Friday, July 19, Meade has a sentencing hearing scheduled where he will face Judge Baskin again and face charges for his escape at St. Als in Boise.