Skylar Meade pleads guilty to escape charges

Skylar Meade was in court today where he submitted a guilty plea to his escape charges and to his persistent violator charges in relation to his violent escape from St. Als in Boise on March 20, 2024.

RELATED | Three officers injured, two suspects on the run after a "coordinated attack on officers" at Saint Alphonsus

The charges could lead to a life sentence for Meade, who chose not to view the evidence of the case in an effort to speed up the process of the plea. The plea from Meade was accepted by the court, which found there was factual basis for the charges and found Meade competent to submit a plea.

With this guilty plea, Meade waives his right to trial on these charges. The charges against Meade also faced two potential enhancements relating to infliction of bodily injury. Meade didn't submit a plea for those enhancements so they will be decided in a trial.