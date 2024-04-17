Skylar Meade arraigned for violent St. Als escape

BOISE, Idaho — At the Ada County Courthouse on April 17, Skylar Meade attended his arraignment where he was read the charges he's be facing following the violent St. Als escape on March 20.

Skylar Meade is accused of escape while convicted of a felony, punishable by up to 5 years on top of his current sentence. He also broke the firearm possession restriction placed on him.

According to the judge at Meade's arraignment, should the jury find Meade guilty of the escape, the same jury will hear the second set of charges relating to the crime on March 20. This includes infliction of a grave bodily injury to officers on the scene, and aiding Nicolas Umphenour who shot two officers with a firearm during the escape.

Given some of the charges, the maximum sentence Meade could face is life in prison.

Meade's plea is scheduled to be entered on May 1 at 1:30 pm. If he pleads not guilty, a trial for Meade's case will be organized.

Two homicides in northern Idaho are also being investigated in relation to Skylar Meade and Nicolas Umphenour, though no charges have been filed yet.