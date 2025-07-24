Secretary Kennedy visits Boise to promote 'MAHA' healthcare campaign in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visited the Idaho State Capitol on Wednesday to launch the "Make America Healthy Again" campaign alongside Governor Brad Little, while protesters gathered outside to voice their concerns about issues with Idaho's healthcare system.

"I'm very happy to be here in Idaho, which is the home of medical freedom," Kennedy said during the press conference.

The secretary praised Idaho's approach to healthcare under Governor Little's leadership.

"This state, more than any state in the country, stands for not only medical freedom but a healthy population," Kennedy said. "A lot of that has to do with the leadership of Governor Little."

But, outside the Capitol, protesters expressed frustration with the current state of healthcare in Idaho.

Collin Kiramidjian, whose mother is battling cancer, was among those demonstrating.

"I have a lot of family with medical issues, and the state of our healthcare system is abysmal at best. The care is too expensive, you're in debt just to live," Kiramidjian said.

Kennedy addressed economic concerns by highlighting what he sees as problems with current assistance programs.

"18 percent of the food stamp programs goes to candy or sodas. So we are poisoning the poorest Americans, giving them diabetes, and then we are paying for it with Medicaid," Kennedy said.

Kiramidjian countered this perspective, pointing to the necessity of certain medical treatments.

"People who buy insulin need it. They don't get an option, they didn't make that choice. They need it," Kiramidjian said.

The event concluded with Governor Little signing a proclamation containing several health initiatives, with special focus on children's wellbeing. One notable measure includes limiting cell phone use in Idaho schools.

"[This] reflects a commitment toward our children's academic excellence and character development," Governor Little said.

The proclamation also emphasized environmental health initiatives that have been priorities for our state.

"Idaho has prioritized investments in clean, reliable water infrastructure, ensuring long-term public health and resource stewardship for generations to come," Governor Little said.

Governor Little also chose August 2025 as "Keep Idaho Healthy Month."

