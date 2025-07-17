Idaho can't prosecute doctors for abortion referrals, judge rules

IDAHO — A federal judge has permanently blocked Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador, along with Ada and Valley County prosecutors, from prosecuting health care providers who refer patients for out-of-state abortions.

U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill signed a consent decree on Thursday prohibiting the attorney general and county prosecutors from sanctioning medical providers for counseling patients about abortion options in other states. The settlement also requires the attorney general's office to pay $400,000 in legal fees.

"This resolution affirms something every patient deserves: open, honest care from a provider they trust," said Rebecca Gibron, CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai'i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky.

The case began in April 2023 when Labrador issued a legal opinion claiming that providing information about out-of-state abortions could violate Idaho's abortion ban. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals later ruled that the opinion likely violated providers' First Amendment rights, which was upheld by Thursday's consent decree.

"In a state with a total abortion ban, referrals are a critical tool for health care providers to help their patients," said representatives from Planned Parenthood Federation of America, ACLU of Idaho, and ACLU in a joint statement.