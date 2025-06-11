Secretary of Agriculture signs Idaho waiver banning candy, soda from SNAP benefits

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday, the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Brook L. Rollins and Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy signed waivers related to food choice that will allow the State of Idaho, Arkansas, and Utah to exclude certain food items, including candy and soda, from being purchased with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, otherwise known as "food stamps."

US Department of Agriculture data indicates that junk foods account for nearly 20% of SNAP purchases.

“The Trump Administration is unified in improving the health of our nation. America’s governors have proudly answered the call to innovate by improving nutrition programs, ensuring better choices while respecting the generosity of the American taxpayer." - Secretary Rollins



The waiver concludes and enacts the provisions in House Bill 109, which was signed into law by Governor Brad Little back in April. Brad Little welcomed the waiver's finalization, saying, "Idaho proudly welcomes the MAHA movement because it is all about looking for new ways to improve nutrition, increase exercise, and take better care of ourselves and one another, especially our children. We are excited to partner with the Trump administration in bringing common sense to the government's food assistance program with the approval of our SNAP waiver."

'Junk food epidemic': Idaho lawmakers propose cutting candy and soda from food stamps

Robert F. Kennedy hailed the move as a crucial step in his quest to "Make America Healthy Again."

“I call on every governor in the nation to submit a SNAP waiver to eliminate sugary drinks—taxpayer dollars should never bankroll products that fuel the chronic disease epidemic,” said Kennedy.

The waiver for Idaho will exclude "soda and candy" and take effect on New Year's Day 2026.