Second violent attack in one week raises safety concerns on Boise Greenbelt

BOISE, Idaho — Back-to-back incidents on the Greenbelt have rattled some Downtown Boise neighbors. Brandon Stoker moved to his downtown Boise neighborhood three years ago to be closer to the Greenbelt and said he is out there regularly — but the recent attacks are making him think twice.

"It's definitely planted a little fear. There's no way I can't say that it hasn't, right? It's a reality. It's around me," Stoker said.

WATCH | Police share safety tips following two violent incidents on Greenbelt—

Second violent attack on Boise Greenbelt in one week sparks safety concerns

Despite his concerns, Stoker said he is not giving up the Greenbelt — but he does not plan to be out there after dark.

"I think people should not stop using the Greenbelt because there is power in numbers and I know that goes away at night," Stoker said.

Boise Police are urging Greenbelt users to stay alert, avoid distractions like headphones, and travel in groups.

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Over the past four years, the city said it has spent nearly $2 million on safety improvements along the Greenbelt. That includes new lighting near Willow Lane Park, plus more lights and security cameras around the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial. The city said it will continue looking for places where more lighting is needed.

Lt. Corey Smith with Boise Police says he does not believe any single stretch of the Greenbelt is a particular concern.

“I would emphasize that although we've had two incidents within about a week of each other, it's not common for our city and I think if you go back and look at the statistics Boise is a very safe place to live, very safe place to recreate,” says Smith.

Boise Police said they have increased patrols along the Greenbelt and in nearby parks. Anyone who sees anything unusual is urged to contact Ada County Dispatch.

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